‘Please Don’t Forget Your Children And I’ – Toluwanisings’ Wife Breaks Down In Tears At Tribute Night

Akanbi Elizabeth, the widow of late Nigerian gospel singer, Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, broke down in tears on Tuesday while paying tribute to her husband at a memorial event in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Naija News reports that several gospel singers attended the tribute night, including Adeyinka Alaseyori, Esther Igbekele, Laolu Gbenjo, Akintayo Akinwande, SB Live, Bidemi Olaoba, Mr Gbera, Peterson Okopi and Sarah Apekeola.

Nollywood actress Bimbo Oshin and other celebrities were among those present.

A video from the event captured Toluwanisings’ widow struggling to finish her tribute before emotion overwhelmed her.

She said, “Toluwanisings, my dear husband. I will forever miss you. Please do not forget your children and I.”

Recall that Toluwanisings died in Ibadan on October 14, 2026, after reportedly slumping.

His death has since generated controversy over alleged difficulties in obtaining emergency medical care, disagreements among family members over his burial arrangements and calls for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Following the singer’s death, his personal assistant, Babadunni Gbolabo, alleged that efforts to obtain emergency medical treatment for him took him to several hospitals in Ibadan.

Meanwhile, the singer’s father, Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, recently spoke about a disagreement with his daughter-in-law over where to bury his son.

Olayemi said he wanted the singer buried in the house he built or taken to Ikirun, Osun State, where his late mother was buried.

The father claimed that the widow was uncomfortable with the prospect of living in a house where her husband was buried.