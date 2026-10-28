‘Don’t Turn Toluwanisings To Mohbad’- Nigerian Singer, Laolu Gbenjo Warns

Nigerian gospel singer, Laolu Gbenjo, has warned against spreading false information about the circumstances surrounding the death of his colleague, Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings.

Naija News reports that Gbenjo’s remarks come amid controversies surrounding Toluwanisings’ death and burial arrangements, with disagreements reportedly emerging among family members.

Speaking on Tuesday at a night of tributes held in honour of the deceased singer in Ibadan, Oyo State, Gbenjo warned that the situation might spark a controversy similar to the death of Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

Describing Toluwanisings as a devoted Christian and a genuine servant of God, Gbenjo said the late singer loved God wholeheartedly and should not face what he considered unnecessary controversy.

He said, “You can never see Toluwani in the midst of jobless people. He had a good heart. He was a friend to everybody. He served the Lord with all his heart. Don’t turn Toluwani into Mohbad. That madness on TikTok and Instagram must stop. If you are jobless, go and look for a job.”

Meanwhile, Comedians Ayobami Ajewole, popularly known as Woli Agba, and Olamide Oladimeji, also known as Dele Omo Woli, have threatened to take legal action against individuals linking them to the death of Toluwanisings.

Woli Agba disclosed this in a public notice shared on his Instagram page on Sunday.

In a notice issued by their solicitors, Gemgold, the comedians warned members of the public against publishing or sharing what they described as false and defamatory allegations against the two entertainers.

The notice stated that the the allegations were baseless and intended to damage the reputations of the clients.