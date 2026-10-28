“If You Bury Him In The Cemetery, We Will Remove Him From There” – Toluwanisings Family Warns

Fresh controversy has emerged regarding the burial of the late Nigerian gospel singer, Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, with family members threatning to exhume his body if he is not buried beside his late mother in Oyo State.

A representative of the family, who spoke in a video circulating on social media, said the family had agreed that the singer should not be buried in a cemetry, but be brought home for burial at their ancestral compound.

He warned that the family would not allow the late singer to be buried in any other place but his ancestral home.

“We have all decided in the family that Toluwanisings must not be buried in the cemetery. For this reason, they should bring him back home.

“If you people decide to bury him in the cemetery, we will remove him from there. I am speaking on behalf of all the family members,” he said.

Naija News reports that the representative added that the family wanted the singer buried beside his mother’s grave at their father’s compound in Oyo State, regardless of concerns about burying him at the house he built.

“If you say you can’t bury him in his house that he built, we don’t know your reasons and we don’t even care to know, just bring him home,” he said