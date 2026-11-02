‘Armed Thugs Who Attacked Sowore Are Well Known’ – Falana Demands Arrest

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has said the armed thugs who attacked the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, in Ekiti State are “well known”.

Naija News recalls that Sowore had on Friday accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of aiding government-sponsored thugs to attack him and members of his team in Ado-Ekiti.

In a post via his social media page, Sowore shared photos of himself and one of his aides on hospital beds, alleging that the attackers came from the Ekiti Government House and had the backing of the DSS.

However, the Ekiti Police Command said Sowore failed to notify security operatives of his arrival and movements in the state.

The command said such notification would have enabled the police to make adequate security arrangements and provide the necessary protection during his stay.

Reacting to the development, Falana, in a statement issued on Sunday, asked the Ekiti state police command to arrest and arraign the thugs who attacked Sowore.

The statement reads, “Since the armed thugs who attacked Mr. Omoyele Sowore are well known, the Ekiti State police command should arrest and arraign them in the Magistrate Court at Ado Ekiti without any further delay.”

Citing previous cases of violence in Ekiti, Falana asked the state’s ministry of justice to take over the murder case involving a 45-year-old man, Sunday Ogunsakin.

Falana said the two suspects arrested in connection with the case, Rotimi Olabiowonu, a former chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), and Opeyemi Adedoyin, should be charged with murder at the High Court.