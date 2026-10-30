‘They Beat Me Like A Criminal, Threatened To Kill Me’ – Sowore Recounts Ekiti Attack

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has alleged that about 20 thugs attacked and threatened to kill him on Friday (today) during a visit to Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Sowore said the attackers stormed a restaurant where he was meeting some of his supporters and beat him with sticks and bottles.

Naija News reports that the activist shared details of the attack during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

According to him, the attack happened in broad daylight, leaving him with injuries on his face and other parts of his body.

He said he was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

“They beat me like a criminal. They came from nowhere, about 20 of them, armed with sticks and bottles. They said they will kill me if I come to Ekiti again,” Sowore said.

The AAC chieftain further alleged that the incident was captured by CCTV cameras at the restaurant.

However, he accused the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) of taking possession of the footage in an attempt to cover up the attack.

Sowore also accused the Ekiti State Government of sponsoring the attack to intimidate him and silence opposition voices in the state.

However, the state government had yet to respond to the allegation as of the time of filing this report.

Despite the incident, the Sowore insisted that the attack would not stop him from speaking against injustice or pursuing his political activities.

“I am not afraid. They can beat me, they can arrest me, but they cannot stop me from speaking the truth,” he added.