Human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has expressed concern over the violent attack on the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, in Ekiti State.

Naija News reports that Sowore, in a terse statement on his official Facebook page on Friday, said the attack occurred inside a restaurant.

Sowore also accused the Department of State Service (DSS) of giving the political thugs details of his exact location.

He wrote, “We have been brutally attacked and injured by well-armed government-sponsored thugs in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. The @OfficialDSSNG

provided these attackers with our exact location, enabling them to carry out this vicious assault. We won’t back down! We have a country to liberate!”

In a statement via his social media page, Adeyanju lamented that the police officer attached to Sowore was disarmed.

Adeyanju insisted that such lawlessness has no place in Nigeria’s democracy.

He wrote: “I have just been informed by one of the aides to Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, of his violent attack in Ekiti State.

“I am concerned by reports that the police officer attached to him was disarmed during the incident. I strongly condemn this brazen act of violence and political intimidation.

“There is absolutely no place for such lawlessness in a democracy. I call on the relevant security agencies to immediately investigate the incident, ensure Mr Sowore’s safety and bring all those responsible to justice.”