Thugs Attack Sowore Inside Restaurant In Ekiti

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has reportedly been attacked by political thugs in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Naija News reports that the alleged attack comes amid a series of attacks on politicians as preparations for the 2027 general elections gain momentum across the country.

Sowore, in a terse statement on his official Facebook page on Friday, said the attack occurred inside a restaurant.

The activist wrote, “Thugs just attacked us inside a restaurant in Ado Ekiti.”

As of the time of filing this report, Ekiti State Police Command has yet to confirm the alleged incident.

In other news, Sowore has reacted to the remand of Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Ogala was remanded at the Correctional Centre pending the hearing and determination of her bail application over alleged cyberbullying, cyberstalking and attempted extortion of Pastor Chris Okafor.

Ogala was arraigned Wednesday on three counts by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation before Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court in Lagos on allegations bordering on the publication of intimate photographs, dissemination of allegedly false electronic messages and threats against the cleric.

Reacting to the development on Facebook, Sowore accused the police of weaponising the Cybercrimes Act to serve the interest of “influential figures”.