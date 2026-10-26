‘This Affliction Must Not Rise Again’ – Sowore Leads ‘Tinubu Must Go’ Protest In Abuja

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has called on residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to join a planned protest against President Bola Tinubu’s administration in Abuja.

Sowore announced that the ‘Tinubu Must Go’ rally would begin on Tuesday, urging his supporters to mobilise their friends, relatives and other residents to take part.

The activist made the announcement on Monday while addressing supporters at the Federal High Court in Abuja after a hearing in the case filed against him by the Department of State Services (DSS), Naija News reports.

The DSS had filed the case over Sowore’s alleged description of President Tinubu as a criminal.

Speaking to his supporters, Sowore expressed confidence that the current administration would eventually come to an end, adding that Nigerians were ready to push for a major political change.

He urged residents of Abuja to turn out for the rally, saying the planned protest would extend beyond the court area into other parts of the city.

“We have a little bit of time left before Tinubu regime becomes a thing of the past. This affliction shall never happen to us the second time,” he said.

Sowore added, “We are coming here tomorrow and we want you to mobilise everybody. When we leave here tomorrow, we will enter into the town. Our Tinubu Must Go rally will commence tomorrow.

“Invite your brothers and friends. Everybody in Abuja, come out tomorrow. We want to do this revolution once and for all.”

The former presidential candidate also referred to what he described as ongoing revolutions in France, Spain and other countries, questioning why Nigeria could not experience a similar movement.

He maintained that the time had come for Nigerians to push for change, warning that those in power would be surprised by the level of mobilisation.

“Our own time has come and we are ready for them, they will soon be shocked that we are more ready than they are,” Sowore added.