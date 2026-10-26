‘What Did You Guys Do To Him?’ – Rufai Oseni Blasts Tinubu’s Aides Over Kaduna Speech

Arise Television Morning Show anchor, Rufai Oseni, has described President Bola Tinubu’s speech at the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Kaduna State as one of the worst campaign speeches he has ever heard.

He questioned why the president campaigned in Kaduna when he was going to deliver what he described as an embarrassing speech.

Naija News reports that Oseni spoke on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Monday.

He expressed sympathy for the president over his performance, arguing that the his aides failed to prepare him adequately for his first campaign outing ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“I think that was the worst campaign speech I’ve ever heard in my life by President Tinubu.

“I think it was best he should not have even campaigned in Kaduna, because that was a terrible one for the eyes and for the ears,” he said.

He maintained that Tinubu’s aides should have prepared a five-minute speech summarising the achievements of the administration and explaining its policies to Nigerians.

He questioned why the campaign team allowed Tinubu to deliver what he described as a disjointed and uncoordinated speech at a critical moment in his re-election campaign.

“What is wrong with you guys? Is this how much you are so concerned about just collecting money from him?” Oseni asked.

He also criticised Tinubu’s remarks on the removal of the petrol subsidy and his attempt to blame the opposition for the poverty and hunger confronting Nigerians.

“You just allow a man like that to ad lib at his inaugural campaign speech after four years in office, where he needs to make a great defence, what did you guys do to him?” he said.

The broadcaster maintained that Tinubu’s campaign team had failed the president by allowing him to deliver such a speech without adequate preparation.

“I feel for President Tinubu this morning,” Oseni added.