‘The Situation Is Worse Than Being In Egypt, Nigeria Must Free Itself From Tinubu’ – Okonkwo

The spokesperson for African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, Kenneth Okonkwo, has accused President Bola Tinubu of worsening poverty and insecurity in Nigeria.

According to him, the country has been pushed into a state of bondage under the incumbent administration.

Okonkwo said Nigerians were struggling with hunger and economic hardship, arguing that the removal of fuel subsidy had left citizens without enough support to cope with rising living costs.

Naija News reports that the ADC chieftain made the remarks in a post on 𝕏 while reacting to Tinubu’s statement that Nigeria would not return to Egypt in relation to the fuel subsidy debate.

In his response, Okonkwo compared Egypt to a place of bondage in the biblical story of the Israelites, saying Tinubu’s comment suggested that Nigeria was still far from reaching the promised land.

He wrote, “When Tinubu says Nigeria will not go back to Egypt, it shows that under him, Nigeria is in the wilderness and is closer to Egypt than to the promised land.”

Okonkwo also criticised the Federal Government’s borrowing, arguing that the country’s rising debt could make it dependent on lenders.

“Tinubu has borrowed Nigeria into slavery. A borrower is a servant to the lender,” he stated.

“This situation is worse than being in Egypt, as a country becomes a servant to another within its own land because of its debt.”

The former actor and lawyer further described Nigeria as a beggarly nation, alleging that many citizens were facing hunger and insecurity without adequate government support.

He said, “Tinubu has made us a beggarly nation, a hungry and insecure nation without food or water. He has brought us to the wilderness without subsidy or support.”

Okonkwo argued that Nigeria needed a government that would provide subsidies to ease the economic pressure on citizens.

He also urged Nigerians to vote against Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, saying the country needed a change in leadership.

“If Tinubu is serious about Nigeria not returning to Egypt, then Nigeria must free itself from Tinubu’s rule by 2027,” he added.