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2027: ‘Tinubu Is Sick, Needs Medical Care Not Campaign’ – Paul Ibe

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Paul Ibe
Paul Ibe

Key Takeaways

  • Atiku Abubakar’s media aide, Paul Ibe, claimed President Bola Tinubu was ill and should not campaign for re-election in 2027.
  • Ibe cited a viral video from the APC presidential campaign flag-off in Kaduna State, alleging that Tinubu was shaking and cameras avoided showing him.
  • Speaking to Daily Post, Ibe urged Tinubu’s family to pull him out of the campaign and arrange medical attention.

Media aide to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is ill, needs medical attention, and should not campaign for re-election in 2027.

Naija News reports that Ibe made the remark while reacting to a viral video from the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign flag-off in Kaduna State.

In an interview with Daily Post, Ibe said Tinubu is unfit to lead the country and urged the President’s family to prioritise his well-being and care for him properly.

Atiku aide pointed out that Tinubu, during the campaign, showed signs of a man who is not healthy.

According to him, the APC deliberately manipulated their cameras and failed to properly show President Tinubu while he was addressing the crowd.

He said, “Tinubu is sick and needs medical care. His family should take an honourable decision in the interest of their husband and father and pull him out to give him medical attention.

“Medical care is what Tinubu needs now, not the campaign. If you watch the viral video, you will see him shaking. That’s not a man who is well.

“If you noticed, they were deliberate about how they manipulated their cameras. No camera zoomed in on him. Most of the time he was talking, the camera did not show him.”

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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