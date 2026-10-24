2027: ‘You Must Go Out Massively To Elect Me Again’ – Tinubu Tells Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has said Nigerians must go out massively to re-elect him in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made the remark on Saturday at the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential campaign in Kaduna.

According to the President, Nigerians should vote APC from top to bottom in the forthcoming elections.

Tinubu said the APC needs to retain power at all levels to continue its agenda for the country.

Tinubu also expressed confidence that the reforms of his administration will yield positive results before the elections.

He said, “Come January 16, 2027, you must go out massively to elect me again. APC all the way, APC for our governors, APC for our senators, APC for our House Representatives, and APC for our House Assembly.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency has pointed to planned investments involving JPMorgan, Shell, ExxonMobil, Siemens Energy and other major companies to argue that Tinubu’s economic reforms have not driven investors away from Nigeria.

The President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, listed 19 investments and projects across different sectors in a post on 𝕏 on Saturday, October 24, 2026, in response to criticism of the administration’s economic policies.

The projects cover banking, oil and gas, electricity, mining, manufacturing, telecommunications, data centres, ports and logistics.

Onanuga accused opposition figures of refusing to acknowledge what he described as progress under Tinubu since he assumed office in May 2023.