Atiku Ran To Tinubu When He Was Chased Out Of PDP – Shettima

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu received and supported former Vice President Atiku Abubakar when he was chased out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Shettima, Tinubu not only accommodated Atiku, but also supported him for the 2007 presidency.

The Vice President added that Atiku was harassed out of the PDP, but Tinubu gave him a political platform.

Naija News reports that Shettima spoke on Saturday in Kaduna at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign flag-off for the 2027 elections.

“When former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was harassed and chased out of PDP with tail between his legs, he ran to the Lion of Bourdillon, he (Tinubu) gave him political support and a platform to contest for the office of the presidency in 2007,” he said.

Shettima made the declaration to support his claim that President Tinubu had always supported the North and the region needs to vote for him to secure a second term in the 2027 elections.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu had earlier arrived in Kaduna State for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign flag-off ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News learnt that top government officials, security chiefs, and APC chieftains received the President on arrival.

The President is also expected to commission projects and meet with state stakeholders.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Campaign, Abdulaziz Yari and the APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, were at the airport to receive the President.