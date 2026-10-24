Asiwaju Is The Northern Candidate, We Will Deliver Him In 2027 – Musa Kwankwaso

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential Campaign Council, Musa Kwankwaso has stated that the North-West will vote massively for President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso spoke against the backdrop of the formal kick-off of the APC Presidential Campaign on Saturday in Kaduna.

He asserted that the North-West would return Tinubu to Aso Rock by voting for him massively.

He described the gathering as a demonstration of Northern support for the Tinubu ahead of the 2027 polls.

The APC campaign council member said the Kaduna rally had effectively dispelled lingering doubts over where the North stood in the unfolding presidential contest.

“Today, we of the North-West geopolitical zone have spoken loud and clear on who we stand for. Our choice of Tinubu remain our commitment to a better Nigeria and national cohesion,” he said

Kwankwaso said that the significance of the Kaduna gathering extended beyond the immediate political mobilisation.

He argued that the North had sent a strong message to other geopolitical zones on the need to consolidate around Tinubu for the sake of national progress.

According to him, the president’s administration represents an opportunity to deepen equitable development and ensure that the country’s resources are distributed fairly across the six geopolitical zones.

“Tinubu’s presidency stands for fair and equitable distribution of resources to all zones, and his return will be a blessing to the greater Nigeria of our dream”.

He also dismissed any suggestion that the North’s support for Tinubu was merely transactional, saying the region had a responsibility to honour its political commitment and remain united behind the President as the 2027 election approaches.

“Asiwaju is the northern candidate, and he will not promote anything outside his ambition because we are trustworthy people, and we shall deliver him come 2027,” he said.

He urged Nigerians, particularly political stakeholders across the geopolitical zones to view the emerging support for Tinubu through the prism of national unity and collective progress, rather than narrow political interests.