VIDEO: Tinubu Storms Kaduna Amid Heavy Security To Flag-off Re-election Campaign

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Kaduna State for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign flag-off ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News learnt that top government officials, security chiefs, and APC chieftains received the President on arrival.

The President is also expected to commission projects and meet with state stakeholders.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Campaign, Abdulaziz Yari and the APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, were at the airport to receive the President.

In other news, Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has mocked Nigerians who do not see the country making any progress under Tinubu’s administration, saying that they need what she called ‘Bola Tinubu eyeglasses’.

She made the remark on Friday while inaugurating the Abuja headquarters of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, a grassroots group mobilising support for the President’s re-election in 2027, Naija News reports.

According to the First Lady, some Nigerians seem unable to see the changes happening in the country.

“So things are happening in Nigeria, except, you know, those who don’t see; maybe we’ll give them some, you know, Bola Tinubu eyeglasses. We are doing that, JigiBola,” she said.

It is worth noting that Jigi-Bola is an eye-care programme introduced by Tinubu in 2001 when he was governor of Lagos State. The initiative provided services such as free eye screening, eyeglasses and surgery. The Lagos State Government relaunched the programme in 2021.

Mrs Tinubu also pointed to changes at Nigerian airports as evidence of progress, saying she wanted to travel more quickly.