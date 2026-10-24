All Opposition Parties Combined Cannot Beat Tinubu – Igbokwe

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has declared that President Bola Tinubu will win re-election in 2027 and complete eight years in office, insisting that opposition parties lack the political strength to stop him.

Igbokwe, a former publicity secretary of the APC in Lagos State, made the declaration at a political gathering in Lagos on Friday, Naija News reports.

He also called on supporters across southern Nigeria, especially in the South-East, to back Tinubu’s second-term bid.

“Asiwaju (President Bola Tinubu) must rule eight years. All of them put together cannot beat him,” Igbokwe said.

He argued that Tinubu had fought hard to win the 2023 presidential election and questioned why the opposition believed it could remove him after he had secured power.

“Person who was outside; he fought his way in 2023 and came in. Now that he is inside the system, you are telling us that you will remove him. It’s not possible,” he said.

The APC chieftain said Tinubu had built a strong political network that opposition parties were underestimating.

“They wouldn’t know when the train left the station. They wouldn’t know. I’m telling you what I know. He has everybody at his backyard,” he added.

Igbokwe also credited Tinubu with playing a major role in the emergence of former President Muhammadu Buhari, claiming that the current President was instrumental in helping Buhari win power and complete two terms.

“He was the one, almost single-handedly made Buhari the president of Nigeria. I can tell you the story. I was involved. Single-handedly, he made Buhari president for eight years,” Igbokwe said.

The APC chieftain urged the South-East and other parts of southern Nigeria to support Tinubu, arguing that their votes could strengthen the region’s position in future political negotiations.

“With our numbers, our education. With what we have achieved in Nigeria, nobody can dictate to us,” he said.

Igbokwe maintained that southern Nigeria should unite behind the President and insisted that opposition parties would not prevent him from completing two terms.

“I’m talking about southern Nigeria. Some of these people should withdraw. Nobody can stop Asiwaju from doing eight years,” he added.

He further urged voters in the South-East to consider the possible benefits of supporting Tinubu, suggesting that backing the President could encourage other regions to support the South-East in future elections.

“If we, south-east, if we put our votes and they see it, next time, they will put their votes for us. We have been trying to bring the bridge to south-east for years. Now it has come on its own,” Igbokwe said.