The Effects Of Tinubu’s Policies Are As Deadly As Ebola – Atiku’s Aide

The Senior Special Adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, has again, criticized the policies and programmes of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Shaibu, in a statement on Friday, said the effects of the policies of the Tinubu administration on Nigerians are worse than the dreaded Ebola virus.

According to him, President Tinubu has made food and medical care unaffordable and buried businesses Nigerians spent years building because of policies his administration initiated.

“@officialABAT through Dele Alake and the @OfficialAPCNg have made a remarkable discovery: “Bola” sounds like “Ebola.” We had not noticed. They found the rhyme, wrote a lengthy press statement about it and somehow still could not tell Nigerians where the ₦10 billion ordered released for Ebola preparedness is. If only they searched the accounts with the same enthusiasm they brought to the dictionary.

“These aren’t just rhyming words; the effect of Bola’s policies is as deadly as the dreaded Ebola.

“Ebola destroys lives through disease. Bola’s policies have made food and medical care unaffordable and buried businesses that Nigerians spent years building. Yet the APC wants a debate about how two words sound,” Shaibu said in a statement on 𝕏.

Naija News reports that Shaibu made the claim in response to the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) criticising former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his comments on the federal government’s response to the reported Ebola case in Abuja.

The council insisted that the 10 billion naira approved for emergency preparedness has not been spent.

Atiku, in a statement on Wednesday, accused President Bola Tinubu’s government of failing to account for ₦10 billion approved for Ebola preparedness.

Atiku demanded publication of disbursement amounts, payment dates, contracts, recipients and delivered items, or an explanation if the government had not released the money.

However, Shaibu insisted that the APC has failed to answer Atiku’s question.

He challenged the Tinubu administration and the APC to publish details about the funds, including documents relating to its release or otherwise.

“@atiku asked for the money trail and an account of the emergency response. The party in power came back with a pronunciation lesson. What an extraordinary way to tell a frightened country it has no answers.

“On 9 June, the Presidency announced that President Tinubu had ordered the immediate release of ₦10 billion for Ebola emergency preparedness. Now, with a case confirmed in Abuja, the APC says the money remains “untouched”. It presents that claim as a defence. It is an indictment of the Bola administration.

“Was the money released or was it not? If it was released, where is it held, who controls it, and why has it not been used for the preparedness President Tinubu announced? If it was never released, why was an order for its immediate release announced in June? Publish the release documents, the account records and the Task Force’s expenditure reports. Insulting Atiku Abubakar will not account for one naira.

“The APC says an infected person cannot transmit Ebola before symptoms appear. That is true. It does not answer what happened after symptoms appeared. According to the World Health Organization’s account, the patient developed symptoms on 7th October, sought care at a private facility on 11th October, and received laboratory confirmation on 20th October. When was Ebola first suspected? When were public health authorities alerted? When was testing ordered? When did contact tracing begin?

“The APC claims surveillance “tipped off” the government. Then publish the timeline. Name the agency that raised the alert, give the date and explain the action taken. 44 identified contacts are people whose health must be protected. They are not a trophy for an APC press release.

“Health workers treating the patient and tracing contacts deserve protection, equipment and every resource needed to act quickly. Questioning the government’s preparedness is no insult to them. Demanding applause for President Tinubu while refusing to explain an untouched emergency fund is an insult to Nigerians.

“The APC also objects to our warning that a health emergency must never be used to interfere with campaigning or voting. President Tinubu’s government can address that concern directly: publish any proposed restrictions, their medical justification and the advice of the health authorities. Public health guidance must protect people. It must never become a political tool.

“President Tinubu ordered ₦10 billion released in June. His party now says it is untouched. That contradiction came from the Presidency and the APC. They should resolve it with records.

“Show Nigerians where the money is. Explain the response timeline. Protect health workers. Trace every contact. President Tinubu and the APC owe the country answers not ‘Bola-Ebola’ tales,” the statement concluded.