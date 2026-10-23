‘Tinubu Is Unfit To Rule’ – Okonkwo

Nollywood actor-turned-politician Kenneth Okonkwo has described President Bola Tinubu as unfit to govern the country.

Naija News reports that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain spoke with journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

He accused the President of plunging Nigerians into severe hardship since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

“Tinubu is unfit to rule. He has brought us to the wilderness of hunger, disease, and death,” Okonkwo said.

The ADC chieftain said the administration failed to meet the people’s basic needs, pointing to the soaring cost of living, worsening insecurity, and economic hardship across the country.

He said the President lacks the physical strength and leadership capacity to steer the nation’s affairs and should step down.

Okonkwo urged Nigerians to vote the All Progressives Congress out of power in the 2027 general elections.

He maintained that the country needed a fit, capable leader who could rescue it from its current challenges.

Age Behind Limited Campaign – Otubanjo

Okonkwo’s comments came on a day a Research Professor at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Femi Otubanjo, linked Tinubu’s decision to scale down his campaign activities to the challenges of old age.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Thursday, Otubanjo said the President’s explanation, that he wanted to focus on governance instead of touring the 36 states, was unconvincing.

He said it would be understandable if the President lacked the physical stamina to run a nationwide campaign, adding that his age could limit his ability to undertake rigorous campaign activities.