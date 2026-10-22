2027 Campaigns: ‘Tinubu’s Excuse Is Not Convincing, He Has Problem Of Old Age’ – Otubanjo

Research Professor at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Femi Otubanjo, has attributed President Bola Tinubu’s decision to limit his campaign activities ahead of the 2027 general elections to the challenges associated with old age.

Naija News reports that Otubanjo’s comments come amid discussions over Tinubu’s campaign strategy ahead of the 2027 presidential election and whether he needs to visit all 36 states to canvass for votes.

However, while fielding questions on Arise Morning Show on Thursday, Otubanjo said Tinubu’s excuse of concentrating on the business of governance rather than campaigning across the 36 states is not convincing.

Otubanjo said it was understandable if Tinubu lacked the physical strength to campaign across the country, stressing that the president’s age could affect his ability to undertake extensive campaign activities.

He said, “Let’s not deceive ourselves. I’m not happy about the reason the President gave: ‘I want to face the business of state duties’. That’s not convincing. Everybody knows that.

“What’s wrong with if the president is not sufficiently strong to go to everywhere?

“He has the problem of old age. Everybody loses some strength in old age. And then you have what you call the weaknesses of illnesses.”

Professor Otubanjo also referred to reports that Tinubu underwent knee surgery several years ago but did not provide further details.