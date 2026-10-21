‘Rabble-rousing Little Rat’ – Sowunmi Knocks Baba-Ahmed For Calling Tinubu A Failure

Member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), Segun Sowunmi, has labelled chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, a “rabble-rousing little rat” over his criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed had described Tinubu as a failure, arguing that although the president inherited a poor country with weak institutions, poverty and insecurity, he has spent three and a half years in office without delivering the expected results.

In response, Sowunmi, during an interview on Vanguard’s Politics Hub on Wednesday, said Baba-Ahmed is a Northern kid and did not speak for the entire region.

Sowunmi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he is unbothered by the criticism, stressing that the forthcoming elections would provide a clearer indication of political support.

He said, “They can make their comments. We are going to the polls. Data would tell you that those that are the critical territorial commanders of votes, they know themselves.

“That’s a Northern kid. What did I say? He’s a Northern kid. When you behave like a kid, you are a kid”

While challenging the PRP chairman to reflect on development in the North, Sowunmi said he grew up in Kaduna and remains concerned about the North and its development.

He questioned the outcomes of resources allocated to the region over the years, arguing that its leaders should examine their own responsibilities rather than focus solely on criticising the president.

Sowunmi also spoke about the legacies of Nigeria’s former leaders from the region, including Tafawa Balewa and Ahmadu Bello, and questioned whether they would be satisfied with the North’s present condition.

He said leaders should be willing to confront the region’s challenges honestly instead of becoming loudmouthed when criticising people from outside it.

He added, “All the resources that have been allocated to the North, where is the result?”