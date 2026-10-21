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2027: ‘Present Your Plans For Nigerians’ – Agada Dare Peter Obi, Tinubu, Atiku

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
L-R President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi
L-R President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • YPP presidential candidate Peter Agada challenged Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to present workable plans to Nigerians ahead of 2027.
  • Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Wednesday, Agada said candidates must explain how, when and with what figures they would deliver campaign promises.
  • Agada blamed abandoned and non-functional projects on poor coordination among government agencies, saying hospitals cannot serve people without access roads, water and electricity.

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) presidential candidate, Peter Agada, has challenged other presidential candidates, President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC) Atiku Abubakar and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Obi, to move beyond rhetoric and present workable plans to Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Agada threw this challenge on Wednesday during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’.

Agada said political campaigns in Nigeria have been treated like poetry contests, blaming Nigeria’s governance failure on elected leaders who spend their tenure diagnosing problems and setting up committees instead of executing clear programmes.

Agada emphasised that any candidate promising jobs, improved healthcare, and economic revival must tell Nigerians how, when, and with what figures they will deliver on those promises.

He said, “For decades, political campaigns in Nigeria have been treated like poetry contests.

“I challenge my fellow presidential candidates; Tinubu, Atiku and Peter Obi to present their plans for Nigerians.”

Speaking further,  the YPP flagbearer decried poor coordination among government agencies, saying it is responsible for abandoned and non-functional projects across the country.

Citing the country’s health sector, Agada noted that a hospital built without access roads, water and electricity cannot serve the people.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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