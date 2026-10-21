Peter Obi’s Humility Is Fake – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed the much-publicised modest lifestyle of the Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Peter Obi, calling it a political gimmick.

Naija News reports that Wike spoke on Tuesday while addressing youths in Rivers State as part of his engagements ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The minister took a swipe at Obi’s habit of marking his birthdays at camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) and buying roasted corn from roadside sellers, insisting that such gestures were not genuine.

He argued that the former Anambra State governor never displayed such humility during his eight years in office.

According to Wike, Obi’s sudden show of simplicity was a ploy to win Nigerians’ sympathy and votes in the forthcoming presidential election.

In his characteristic blunt manner, the FCT minister mocked the NDC candidate, suggesting that his popularity was limited to social media.

“Make him the president of social media so that he can be going to IDP camps, so that he will be buying corn on the road then you will say oh! Very humble. Humble where?” he said.

Wike questioned why Obi did not adopt such a lifestyle while he held power in Anambra State.

“It’s fake. Who are you going to deceive? When you were a governor, you didn’t go to the IDP camp to do your birthday, you didn’t go to buy fuel by yourself, all of a sudden, just because you want to be president you are now going. Who are you going to deceive?” he asked.