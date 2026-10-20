No One Twisted Your Message, We Know What We Heard – Presidency Tackles Peter Obi

The Presidency has insisted that the message of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, about Nigerians abroad sending money to their loved ones in Nigeria was not twisted.

Naija News reports that the Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, made the counter-statement on Tuesday, shortly after Obi raised an alarm and denied asking Nigerians in the diaspora to stop sending money to their loved ones in Nigeria.

Recall that Obi, during a town hall meeting with his supporters in the United Kingdom, had urged Nigerians in the diaspora to advise those back home demanding financial assistance to vote for good governance.

Obi stated, “You have people at home in Nigeria today who are begging you for money. Tell them no! Let’s put somebody who has proven to be productive.”

His call was reported to have been a call to Nigerians abroad to stop sending money to their loved ones at home.

However, reacting in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, Peter Obi said his message has been twisted.

Obi said even though his media office has issued a responsible clarification on the situation, he still finds it necessary to add his voice to address the distortion of his message by political opponents.

However, the presidential media aide insisted that nobody twisted Obi’s message, and his message is a representation of the vile in his heart.

Olusegun also accused Obi of trying to take the divisive route in his political campaigns by turning people against one another.

The presidency, however, insisted that such a strategy won’t work for the 2027 elections, just as it failed in the 2023 polls.

“Trying to claim “MY MESSAGE HAS BEEN TWISTED” won’t change what we all heard you say on video.

“No one twisted your message, certainly not. Your message, asking Nigerians abroad to stop sending money to their loved ones at home, is clear as day and a representation of the vileness in your heart and the hatred you harbour for Nigerians, whose only offence was rejecting you at the polls.

“You have chosen to go on another divisive route, which you are known for, for your campaign. You have set Christians against Muslims, Southerners against Northerners, children against parents, Nigerians against President Tinubu, and have now graduated to setting Nigerians abroad against Nigerians at home. Even by your standards, this is ridiculously low!

“You seek to govern the people you hate. You do not care about evil deeds as long as they advance your political ambitions.

“Unfortunately for you, Nigerians are wise and sophisticated people; they can read between the lines. Your divisive rhetoric did not work in 2023, and it certainly will not work in 2027.

“By the way, this has now been added to your long, inexhaustible list of flip-flopping, contradictory statements, lies, and denials of past statements and promises.

“Nigerians are watching and taking stock!,” the presidential media aide submitted.