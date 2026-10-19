Peter Obi Risks Losing Political Relevance – Lagos APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State warned on Monday that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, could lose political goodwill ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party, in a statement released through its spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, and titled “2027: Peter Obi and the Expiration Date of Political Momentum” said Obi can remain relevant only if he shows ideological consistency and builds a strong party structure.

Oladejo acknowledged that Obi’s 2023 campaign drew strength from public frustration, youth mobilisation and social media excitement, describing it as a significant moment in the country’s democratic history.

He, however, argued that riding on a wave of public sentiment was not the same as having political depth and a national structure.

Oladejo stated, “Obi appears to have mistaken a moment of extraordinary political momentum for a permanent entitlement to electoral relevance.

“Political capital, once accumulated, can depreciate when it is not reinforced by consistency, credible policies and sustained organisational development.”

He said the former Anambra State governor failed to translate the excitement of 2023 into enduring political strength, noting that online visibility and rallies cannot replace a functional national organisation and grassroots network.

The APC Spokesperson further stated, “No two elections are the same. The 2023 phenomenon drew strength from a particular combination of public frustration and novelty. There is no guarantee these factors will reproduce in 2027.”

He also criticised Obi’s movement from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP) and other realignments ahead of 2027, saying the frequent switches raised doubts about his convictions.

“Changing political parties is not inherently objectionable. The concern arises when repeated movement begins to create the impression that political platforms are interchangeable vehicles for personal ambition rather than institutions anchored in enduring principles,” he said.

Oladejo further questioned the consistency of Obi’s policy positions, stressing that anyone aspiring to the presidency must be able to explain the costs, trade-offs and practical means of tackling inflation, unemployment, debt and energy problems.

He also took a swipe at the NDC candidate’s popular slogan, “go and verify,” saying the invitation had, at times, exposed his claims to checks that cast doubt on their accuracy.

“Verification is essential. The problem is that in numerous instances, the very invitation to verify has prompted scrutiny that has challenged the figures and assertions advanced,” he said.

The party spokesman said for the Obidient movement to become a lasting national coalition, it must transition from protest to policy and from mobilisation to organisation.

“The 2027 election will not be decided by who can most successfully recreate emotions of 2023. It will be decided by who can persuade Nigerians that they possess competence, credibility, organisation and vision,” he stated.

Oladejo added that while the APC understood that electoral victory must be earned through performance and public trust, no candidate should expect the ruling party to concede its advantage on the strength of past popularity.

“Momentum is an opportunity, not a permanent political asset,” he said.