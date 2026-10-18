Ex-Niger Commissioner, Vatsa Dumps APC

Former Commissioner for Information in Niger State and a vocal chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Jonathan Vatsa, has resigned from the party.

Naija News reports that Vatsa announced his exit in a letter of resignation.

In the letter addressed to the APC chairman of Gulu Angwa-Gulu Vatsa Ward in Lapai Local Government Area, the politician said his decision would take effect from Monday.

“I wish to write to inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Niger State, with effect from Monday, 19th October, 2026,” he wrote.

Vatsa explained that he took the decision after consulting widely with those close to him.

“My decision to relinquish my membership of the party, after due consultation with my family, friends and associates is personal,” he stated.

He also thanked the party for the opportunities he had enjoyed.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the party for the opportunity given to me to serve in various capacities over the last 13 years,” he added.

Vatsa, a former member of the Action Congress of Nigeria, was the APC’s pioneer Publicity Secretary in Niger State after the 2013 merger of political parties that gave birth to the party.

In 2015, the then governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, appointed him Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism.

He was, however, dropped from the cabinet during a 2017 reshuffle and later named Coordinator of Public Communication.

Under the current governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, Vatsa was appointed Special Adviser on Public-Private Partnership in 2023, then moved to the media and communication portfolio. He was later relieved of his appointment in December.