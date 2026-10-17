‘It Will Be Difficult To Win The Election’ – Gov Aiyedatiwa Warns APC Ahead Of 2027 Polls

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has warned that the All Progressives Congress (APC) could struggle to win the 2027 elections if its members fail to remain united.

The governor noted that the party’s large membership and position as ruling camp would not guarantee victory without unity and cooperation among its leaders and supporters.

Naija News reports that Aiyedatiwa spoke on Saturday during the inauguration of the Ondo State APC Presidential Election Campaign Council, directorates and sub-committees at the International Culture and Event Centre in Akure, the state capital.

He urged party members to put aside their differences and work together to secure the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

“These coming elections would involve the President, senators, members of the House of Representatives, governors, except in some states, and members of state Houses of Assembly.

“As large or as big as we are, if we are not together, it will be difficult to win the elections. That is why it’s very, very important that we must remain united,” the governor said.

Aiyedatiwa warned APC members against allowing internal disagreements to weaken the party, urging them to learn from the divisions that have affected the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He recalled how the APC was formed in 2014 through an alliance of opposition parties, including factions of the PDP and other political groups, which came together to defeat the PDP in the 2015 general election.

According to him, the unity that brought the APC to power remains important if the party hopes to retain power in 2027.

The governor also told party members that remaining in power would help them protect their interests and meet the needs of their communities.

“It’s only when we retain power, that is when your own individual interests and your community interests can be met. All of us must work together,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Ondo State Deputy Governor, Olayide Adelami, urged APC members to intensify grassroots campaigns to secure one million votes for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Adelami said achieving the target would require members to reach voters in every community through house-to-house visits and street campaigns.

He called on women, men, youths, elders and other groups to take part in the mobilisation exercise.

The deputy governor described Tinubu as a visionary leader who had fulfilled his promises and expressed confidence that the President would provide the resources needed for the campaign.

He also urged party members to return to their respective constituencies and begin mobilising support for the President’s re-election.

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, also called on APC leaders and members to work towards Tinubu’s victory in 2027.

Oladiji said Ondo State had a record of winning elections and urged party members to maintain that position by working for a convincing victory.

He asked leaders and supporters to return to their communities and mobilise residents ahead of the elections.

The Speaker expressed confidence that the state would deliver the required support for Tinubu, adding that Aiyedatiwa had shown his readiness to support party members in the campaign.

Earlier, the Ondo State APC Chairman, Kolawole Babatunde, urged members of the campaign council and its committees to reach every part of the state and engage voters.

Babatunde expressed confidence that the party would achieve its one million vote target, citing what he described as its performance at both state and national levels.

He also highlighted projects under Aiyedatiwa’s administration, claiming that more than 50 road projects had been completed, while over 50 others were ongoing.

The figures, he said, were presented by the state Commissioner for Infrastructure during the commissioning of the Akure flyover.