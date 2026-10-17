Tinubu Is An Absentee President, Leading An “F” Government – Okonkwo

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has described President Bola Tinubu as an absentee President, who is unfit for re-election in 2027.

According to him, the possibility that Tinubu will campaign in only 12 of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is another sign that he is unfit to rule Nigeria.

Okonkwo also lamented that President Tinubu has not granted regular interviews to the independent media, nor has he subjected himself to national debate with other opposition candidates.

The lawyer and actor said Tinubu has shown he is incapable of meeting the Nigerian people directly to tell them his plans.

“Tinubu will campaign in only 12 states out of 36 states and the FCT. This is about 30% coverage of the entire Nigeria. This is an “F” performance by Tinubu.

“It is worthy to note that Tinubu has not been granting regular interviews to the independent media. He has not subjected himself to national debate with the other opposition candidates. Now, he is incapable of meeting directly with the Nigerian people to tell them directly his plans for them.

“He is simply an absentee President not fit for re-election. How can you vote for a politician whom you are unaware of his origin, schools, plans and policies for you?” Okonkwo queried in a statement on Saturday.

Naija News reports that he also accused the President of accumulating debt while leading a government riddled with corruption.

While describing the Tinubu administration as an “F” government, the ADC chieftain said Tinubu has not surpassed 30% in anything he has embarked on during his first term.

“According to the Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (released in February 2026), Nigeria is ranked 142nd out of 182 countries (tied for the 36th most corrupt country globally) with a score of 26 out of 100. Another “F” performance.

“Nigeria is now technically bankrupt because it has to borrow to even pay its debt. In the first half of 2026, the Federal Government spent N7.7trn on interest payments in the first half of 2026, while its total revenue is N6.2trn. This means that interest payments alone exceeded the government’s revenue by N1.5trn.

“Tinubu has not surpassed 30% in anything he has embarked on during his first term. This is an “F” government. Nigeria is doomed under Tinubu, and whoever votes for Tinubu is complicit to the “dooming” of Nigeria,” he wrote.

Okonkwo therefore called on Nigerians to vote for the ADC presidential candidate in the 2027 election, Atiku Abubakar.

“Time to vote for HE Atiku Abubakar, who, as Vice President and head of the economic team, had helped Nigeria exit our international debt, through prudent management of our resources. His government also paid subsidy on fuel which made life affordable for Nigerians.

“He has promised to return production petroleum subsidy to make the production of refined fuel cheaper and more affordable to Nigerians,” he wrote.