Tinubu Approves Lifetime Pay For Retired Immigration Chiefs

President Bola Tinubu has approved lifetime salaries for retired Comptrollers-General and Deputy Comptrollers-General of Immigration.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, confirmed this, saying that more than 50,000 personnel under his ministry have received promotions since President Tinubu took office.

Naija News reports that Tunji-Ojo spoke on Friday at the closing ceremony of a training programme on border control and immigration management at the Immigration Headquarters in Abuja.

The minister praised the President for clearing promotion backlogs and improving the welfare of workers across the services under the ministry.

“It has never happened before, but Tinubu did it. He also increased the volume of recruitment, where we now have no fewer than 40,000 new recruits at once,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo added that the President had approved salary increases and improved hazard and special allowances for personnel.

He also highlighted the changes to the pensions of retired immigration chiefs, saying they previously received about ₦130,000, which he described as inadequate.

“Previously, CGs had a pension of about ₦130,000; it was not encouraging. But what did the president do? He signed and approved salary for life for CGs and DCGs,” the minister said.

Tunji-Ojo said Tinubu had shown strong concern for both serving and retired personnel, adding that workers should repay the support by carrying out their duties properly.

“This president has cared for the services more than any president in the history of Nigeria. He has given you his all,” he said.

He added that the President expected personnel to do their jobs well and ensure Nigerians were satisfied with the services they received.

The minister also described Tinubu as a leader focused on the future rather than short-term gains.

According to him, the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda is aimed at building strong institutions that will continue to serve Nigerians even after he leaves office.

“President Bola Tinubu has never been about the immediate, but the future. He understands that the most prosperous nations do not boil, cook, and eat their seeds; they plant them.

“What this president is doing is planting the seed so that the future will be abundant,” Tunji-Ojo said.

He added that Tinubu understood he would not remain in office forever, stressing that the lasting value of his leadership would depend on the institutions and systems left behind for future generations.