‘Baba No Fit Waka’ – Isaac Fayose Questions Tinubu’s Strength Ahead Of 2027

Nigerian businessman and social commentator, Isaac Fayose, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is not strong enough to campaign.

Naija News reports that Fayose was reacting to Tinubu’s announcement that he would not attend every campaign event ahead of the 2027 general election.

Tinubu, while inaugurating the APC Presidential Campaign Council on Wednesday said his decision was informed by the need to prioritise governance, fulfil economic obligations and attract investors to the country.

Reacting in a Facebook video, Fayose alleged that Tinubu may be experiencing challenges, that makes him unable to walk.

He maintained that the President’s decision indicated that he might be unable to withstand the rigours of the campaign due to his alleged health challenges.

He said, “This government is the worst in the history of Nigeria. Now they don’t even want to go for campaign, they said they want to concentrate on governance.

“Governance that they abandoned and went to stay in Paris? Baba has spent almost 300 days outside the country since he assumed office. Now that you need to campaign and beg for votes, you said you want to concentrate.

“That’s to tell you that Baba is not strong. Baba no fit waka. And you know that African leaders don’t respect themselves. Look at America, Joe Biden said his health can’t carry it and he dropped”.