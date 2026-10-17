Our Problem Is Poverty, Not Religion – Seyi Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has stated that Nigeria’s biggest problem is poverty and not religion.

Naija News reports that Makinde stated this on Saturday in Abuja after receiving a Christian Icon Award at the Christian Association of Nigeria’s (CAN) 50th anniversary celebration.

He urged Christians to stop shunning politics and take an active role in transforming the country.

He warned that staying away from politics under the pretext that it was dirty could affect national transformation.

The governor, who is the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), said Christians should draw lessons from biblical figures who accepted difficult assignments in pursuit of a greater purpose.

“It is typical for us to say, ‘Politics is dirty. I don’t want to be yoked with unbelievers’, and things like that. But we must look at biblical examples,” he said.

Makinde cited David, who, despite having been anointed king, served in the palace of Saul, from whom God had departed.

He said the biblical account should challenge Christians who believe they cannot serve under leaders of different religious persuasions.

“I will use this opportunity to encourage our Christian brothers and sisters across the country to rise up and participate in the agenda to transform Nigeria and reset our country,” he said.

Makinde urged Christians to focus on the hardship confronting Nigerians rather than allowing religious differences to define their engagement with national affairs.

“Our problem is not primarily a religious one. Our problem in this country is poverty, grinding poverty.

“At this stage, we must focus on addressing the issues currently confronting us. Those are the challenges we need to tackle,” he said.