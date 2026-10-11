2027 Presidency: ‘If Electricity Is Not Fixed, You Know Where To Vote’ – Makinde Tells Nigerians

The Governor of Oyo State and 2027 presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has urged Nigerians to judge President Bola Tinubu by his promises, particularly his pledge to address the country’s electricity problems.

Makinde called on voters to consider the state of the power sector when deciding who to support in the 2027 presidential election.

He made the remarks on Saturday at the APM North-East town hall meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, where party leaders, stakeholders and candidates discussed strategies for the 2027 general elections, Naija News reports.

The governor recalled that Tinubu had promised to fix Nigeria’s electricity challenges within four years, arguing that voters should use the outcome of that commitment to assess the President’s performance.

“So if electricity is not fixed by now then you (Nigerians) know where you will cast your votes for a better future of our younger generation,” Makinde said.

He urged Nigerians to make their decisions based on the government’s performance and the future of the country’s younger generation.

Also speaking at the meeting, the APM’s national leader and Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, commended party members and stakeholders for their support and for welcoming Makinde to the North-East.

Mohammed described the APM as a credible political platform that could help address Nigeria’s challenges.

He urged Nigerians to support the party and its candidates in the 2027 general elections.