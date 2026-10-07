‘Urgent Action Must Be Taken To Arrest The Situation’ – Olubadan Decries Poor Condition Of UCH

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, has demanded that urgent action should be taken regarding the poor condition of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

Naija News reports that Ladoja made the call on Tuesday when the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, and the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate, paid him a visit in Ibadan.

The monarch, who is a former governor of Oyo State, urged the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to urgently resuscitate the health facility.

Expressing worry about the poor condition of the hospital, Ladoja explained that there was an acute shortage of medical personnel at the hospital.

He said, “I am worried about the present precarious situation of the health facility. There is also an acute shortage of medical personnel.

“Urgent action must be taken to arrest the situation. However, I commend the efforts of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for bringing back the lost glory of the hospital.”

In other news, Ladoja recently distanced himself from claims that he has a preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State.

Ladoja, made his position known when he received the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Barrister Hazeem Gbolarumi, at his palace in Ibadan.

Gbolarumi, who served as a former deputy governor of Oyo State, visited the Olubadan to seek his royal blessing and support ahead of the 2027 election.

He was accompanied by the PDP State Chairman, Professor Abdulrahman Akinoso; State Secretary, Dr Biola Olanipekun; and other leaders of the party.

Speaking during the visit, Gbolarumi said he was the first governorship candidate to visit the palace to seek the Olubadan’s blessing ahead of the election.