‘People Are Trying To Frame Me’ – Pastor Dachomo Denies Praying For Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim Ticket

The Regional Chairman of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), for Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo, has dismissed the allegation of praying for the Muslim-Muslim ticket of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News learnt that reports in certain quarters alleged that Dachomo specifically prayed for the election success of Tinubu and drummed up support for the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, in a post via his Facebook page on Monday, the cleric who is currently in Israel on what he described as his first-ever International Christian Advocacy Tour, aimed at drawing the attention of world leaders to the persecution of Christians in Plateau State, described the reports online as an attempt to frame him.

The outspoken cleric said some people misconstrued his social media post in which he prayed for Nigeria to mean that he was praying for the President Tinubu’s re-election success in 2027.

Dachomo denied praying for Tinubu and Shettima to succeed in the 2027 election, adding there was nowhere in his statement where he said anything of that nature.

He wrote, “People are trying to frame me, saying I prayed for a Muslim-Muslim ticket. But I did not, and I will never pray for a Muslim-Muslim ticket because Nigeria belongs to both Muslims and Christians.

“I pray for both Muslims and Christians in Nigeria. I pray for Nigeria to succeed. If you truly want to come to God, come with a clean heart.

“I did not pray for President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima to win in 2027. My prayers have always been for Nigeria to succeed.”