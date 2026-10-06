Ohanaeze Makes Fresh Demands From Tinubu Ahead Of 2027 Elections

The South-East has asked the Federal Government to clearly state what it has to offer the region ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Global Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo made the demand while calling on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to open a structured political dialogue with the people of the South-East, Naija News reports.

The group said Ndigbo should not be expected to enter another election season based on assumptions, political statements or promises without clear details.

The call was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the factional Deputy President-General of Ohanaeze, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and the Acting Secretary-General, Professor Chibuikeya Achoakawa, and made available to journalists.

Ohanaeze said the time had come for an honest discussion on the political and developmental relationship between the Federal Government and the South-East.

The organization said Ndigbo had the right to know what was being offered to the region before the 2027 elections.

It said the South-East had legitimate political, economic, infrastructural and constitutional interests that required clear answers from the Federal Government.

According to Ohanaeze, its demand was not about seeking political favour but about clarity, accountability and open negotiation.

The pan-Igbo organization asked the Federal Government to explain its position on issues it described as central to the interests of Ndigbo.

These include equitable political representation, creation of additional states, rail connectivity, maritime development, economic integration, national reconciliation and the future of the South-East within the Nigerian federation.

“The organization wants the Federal Government to clearly state its position on the major issues that have remained central to the collective interests of Ndigbo, including equitable political representation, state creation, rail connectivity, maritime development, economic integration, national reconciliation and the future of the South-East within the Nigerian federation,” it stated.

Ohanaeze argued that political engagement would only be meaningful if both sides were clear about what was being requested, what was being offered and what could realistically be delivered.

The group also maintained that the issue of fair political and administrative representation remained a legitimate national matter that should continue to be discussed within the constitutional process.

Ohanaeze specifically asked the Federal Government to make its position on the creation of an additional state in the South-East known.

“Ohanaeze is asking the Federal Government to state clearly whether it supports the creation of an additional state in the South-East,” the group said.

It added that such clarity was necessary as Ndigbo considers its political position ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The organization stressed that the South-East should not be expected to approach another electoral cycle without clear commitments on issues affecting the region.