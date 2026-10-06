2027: ‘You Must Not Vote In Exchange For Spaghetti, Rice Or Money’ – Turaki Tells Nigerians

The factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) interim national working committee, Kabiru Turaki, has urged Nigerians to reject vote-buying or any form of inducement during the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that Turaki spoke on Monday in Bauchi at a colloquium to mark the 68th birthday of the state Governor, Bala Mohammed.

Turaki urged the electorate to be intentional about the forthcoming election, saying the quality of candidates who emerge from elections will determine how the country is governed for the next four years.

While describing the youth as an integral part of governance, the PDP chieftain appealed to them to participate in politics.

He said, “It is often said that a country has the leaders it deserves. That is true because they don’t become leaders except when we choose them or acquiesce to their emergence.

“Some actively vote for bad leaders while others refuse to vote at all, thereby still allowing the emergence of bad leadership. We must not vote in exchange for spaghetti, rice, money or any other inducements. We must vote according to the capacity of the candidates to offer quality representation and contribute to national development.

“In the past we had leaders, especially legislators, who offered effective and responsible representation of their people, which contrasts with the rubber-stamp legislature that we now have.

“A weak legislature is not good for our country, as there will be no effective checks and balances. I commend the organisers of this event for providing an opportunity for the meeting of minds to x-ray the past and plan the future.

“We must stop saying that youths are the leaders of tomorrow; when will that tomorrow come? Young people are the greatest stakeholders of the future, and that future cannot be discussed or planned in their absence.”