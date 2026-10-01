2027: ‘Atiku And Amaechi Will Come, We Will Do The Best We Can For Islam’ – Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has disclosed that he has received campaign representatives of President Bola Tinubu and former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Sultan, however, maintained that the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has no involvement in partisan politics, adding that the organization would continue to receive politicians who wish to visit its leadership.

Speaking at the NSCIA General Assembly in Abuja on Thursday, Abubakar said political groups had started reaching out to members of the council as preparations for the 2027 elections gathered momentum.

He disclosed that he had received delegations from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), while the council was also expecting a visit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to him, the council would give every visiting political delegation the same message about its identity and responsibilities.

“Some of our members participated in some of those elections. I’m not a member of any political party and we have nothing to do with politics.

“I received President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s campaign council and I received Peter Obi a week after.

“We receive everybody that comes to us. I am sure Atiku will come with Amaechi. We are honoured to have them come and we tell them the same thing. We will tell them who we are, what we stand for and then Inshallah we will try to do the best we can do for Islam and for all of us in this country and beyond,” he said.

The Sultan explained that the General Assembly was organized to strengthen unity among Muslims across the country and provide an opportunity for members to discuss issues affecting the community.

He also dismissed suggestions that the prayer session held on Wednesday was politically motivated, insisting that it was organized to seek divine intervention for Nigeria.

Abubakar said the prayers were focused on peace, security and the collective efforts of Nigerians to address the country’s challenges.

“Some are saying the prayers have political elements. We didn’t want to do that political thing. It was a prayer for our country; for the peace and care of our country, for all of us who are involved in making efforts to make peace for this country and the prayer took place successfully, alhamdulillah,” he added.

The Sultan urged members of the council to remain united and actively contribute to discussions at the General Assembly.

He stressed the need for Muslims to speak with one voice on issues affecting their community and announced plans to make the gathering an annual event.

Meanwhile, the Sultan commended the NSCIA Secretary-General and former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, for his contributions to the council and his public service, Naija News reports.

He praised Oloyede for what he described as his selfless service, transparency and ability to combine his responsibilities at JAMB with his duties at the council.

Abubakar also referred to the recovery of ₦60 million reportedly swallowed by snakes during Oloyede’s tenure at JAMB, saying the former registrar deserved recognition for his work.

“We gave me a title in recognition of his selfless service to Islam and also to our country. And we want to thank him for his service to Islam and to our country.

“We are very happy with what you’ve done in the General Assembly and we want to publicly acknowledge that, yes, you did what you knew how to do best, and Almighty Allah guided you, and you were able to catch snakes that swallowed ₦60 million.

“So, we appreciate you, and on behalf of our colleagues here, we thank you most sincerely, and we pray to Almighty Allah to give us more of such selfless, hardworking people who have Islam at heart when they do things because they know they are representing us at any particular place,” the Sultan said.