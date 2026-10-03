Dachomo Storms Isreal To Meet Prime Minister, Netanyahu Over Christian Genocide

The Regional Chairman of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) for Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo, has taken his campaign against alleged Christian genocide in the state to Israel.

According to a schedule Dachomo shared on his social media platforms, he landed in Israel on Friday, October 2, 2026.

Naija News understands that he is expected to address Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other world leaders on the contentious killing of Christians in the state and the Middle Belt in general.

After addressing Netanyahu, he will also meet with prayer warriors from across the world to raise awareness about the killings occurring in Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

In what he described as his first-ever international Christian advocacy tour, Dachomo said the move had become necessary to draw the attention of world leaders to the persecution of Christians in the state.

He stated that following the efforts of US President Donald Trump in speaking out about the killings, it was apt to draw the attention of the Israeli leader to the plight of Christians in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

He added that he would address the Israeli Prime Minister and other world leaders to raise concerns about insecurity and terrorism in Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

“By the mercy of God, I will be addressing the world in Israel.

“Preachers from America, from China, from around the world, we will meet face-to-face. I am coming to stand for Nigeria and to pray for our nation: for Muslims being killed in Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto and Katsina; for Christians; for my Biafran brothers; and for the release of Nnamdi Kanu from Sokoto prison.

“I am coming to pray against the Fulani terrorists who invaded my village and killed three people in my jurisdiction. I want to thank Benjamin Netanyahu. By God’s grace, if we meet one-on-one in Israel, I will share with him the agony of Christians in Nigeria.

“My government has said nothing about the persecution and genocide of Christians in Nigeria, yet it stands to advocate for the Palestinians and a two-state solution. If that is their position, then there should be two states in Nigeria as well, because Christians are not free. We are suffering under Sharia.

“When I land in Jerusalem, the demonic manipulation from the Kingdom of Islam will suffer violence through prayer.

“Prayer warriors from America, Canada, France, Spain and all over the world will gather to present the case of their nations. We ask God to show mercy upon all of us, including the Fulani terrorists. We love them,” Dachomo said.