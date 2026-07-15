‘They Want To Finish Us With Muslim-Muslim Ticket’ – Rev Dachomo

The Regional Chairman of the Church of Christ in Nations in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo, has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of promoting an Islamic agenda through the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

Naija News reports that Dachomo, who made the allegation in a video, expressed concern over continued attacks on Christian communities in Plateau State and called on the Federal Government to strengthen security in Barkin Ladi and other vulnerable areas.

The cleric alleged that the religious composition of the Tinubu administration had heightened fears among some Christian communities, particularly amid recurring killings and displacement in parts of the Middle Belt.

“Tinubu, I’m begging you in the name of Jesus to stop this Islamic agenda,” Dachomo said.

He also questioned whether the Muslim-Muslim ticket was being used to marginalise Christians, saying, “Under Muslim-Muslim ticket, they want to finish us?”

Dachomo urged the authorities to deploy additional security personnel to Barkin Ladi Local Government Area following reports of fresh threats against members of his congregation.

He said residents had become increasingly anxious over repeated attacks and alleged threats from armed groups.

The cleric maintained that Christianity would continue to survive despite the security challenges confronting communities in the state.

He appealed to security agencies to act swiftly to prevent further violence and protect residents from possible attacks.

“Let more security be added in Barkin Ladi Local Government,” he said.

Dachomo also alleged that suspected armed men had written a letter threatening to attack one of his church members.

According to him, the warning came while his community was still mourning nine members of his extended family recently killed in an attack.

“Christians, wake up and open your eyes. I have not finished mourning my people, my nine siblings, now Fulanis are writing a letter to my member that they are coming to kill him,” he said.

The cleric did not provide a copy of the alleged letter in the video, while security agencies had yet to publicly confirm receiving or investigating the threat.

Dachomo Warns Plateau Government

Addressing Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Dachomo urged the state government to take the alleged threat seriously and ensure the safety of his congregation.

“Governor, this is Ezekiel Dachomo speaking. If anything happens to my members, there will be mass protests in Plateau State,” he warned.

He argued that the patience of affected communities should not be interpreted as weakness, adding that residents expected the government and security agencies to protect their lives and property.

Dachomo also alleged that some security formations might have been compromised by extremist elements, but he did not present evidence to support the claim.