Israeli PM Netanyahu Meets Trump Amid Iran War Tensions, Gaza Crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet United States (US) President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

This will be their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the Iran war.

Naija News reports that the meeting comes amid reports of disagreements between the two leaders over the conflict, although both Netanyahu and Trump have recently played down tensions in their relationship.

The talks are expected to focus mainly on the war involving Iran, which began after US and Israeli strikes on the country in late February.

Washington has said it wants to give diplomacy and negotiations a chance as efforts continue to address the conflict.

Israel, however, has not participated in the latest round of hostilities between the United States and Iran, which intensified earlier this month after an April ceasefire collapsed.

Tuesday’s meeting will be the eighth between Netanyahu and Trump since the US President returned to office last year. It will also be their first in-person meeting since the Iran war began.

‘Our Goal Is To Safeguard Our Security’

Speaking before leaving Israel for Washington on Monday, Netanyahu described the meeting as both an honour and a major responsibility.

“This is a great privilege, but it is also a great responsibility,” he said.

“We will discuss all the issues on the agenda, first and foremost Iran. Naturally, our goal is to safeguard our security and also to expand the circle of peace around us,” he added.

After arriving in Washington, Netanyahu attended a private memorial dinner in honour of the late US Senator Lindsey Graham, according to his office.

He is also expected to attend Graham’s memorial service on Tuesday.

Relations between Trump and Netanyahu reached a low point in April during negotiations over a ceasefire with Iran.

Trump reportedly launched angry attacks against his Israeli ally during the period, before later describing Netanyahu in an interview as a “very difficult guy”.

Netanyahu, however, attempted to play down the disagreements, describing them as “tactical disagreements” and insisting that both leaders remained united on the broader goals of the war.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss the implementation of a US-backed framework agreement signed by Israel and Lebanon last month.

However, putting the agreement into practice has reportedly proved difficult, with challenges continuing on the ground.

The situation in Gaza is also expected to feature in the discussions between Trump and Netanyahu.

Diplomatic efforts aimed at restarting the reconstruction of the war-ravaged Palestinian territory have reportedly stalled.

Nearly three years after the war between Israel and Hamas began, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains critical.

Israel continues to carry out military operations in the territory, targeting individuals it says are members of militant groups.

For Yonatan Freeman, an international relations expert at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Netanyahu’s visit is largely aimed at dismissing reports of a growing rift between the two allies.

“I think that the main issue… is to show the world, to show Iran, and also even Lebanon and others… that there is no break or any kind of major disagreement between the United States and Israel,” he told journalists earlier.

“There’s more in agreement between the two leaders than disagreement,” he added.

Freeman said any differences between Trump and Netanyahu were more about how to achieve their goals than about the goals themselves.

According to him, the disagreements are likely to centre on issues such as the timing and intensity of military operations and their immediate objectives.

He also suggested that Trump would focus more on two major regional priorities, Iran and the expansion of the Abraham Accords, than on the Gaza conflict.

The Abraham Accords are a series of agreements brokered by the US during Trump’s first term that led to Israel establishing diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, followed by Morocco.

However, some observers believe the talks could also cover the possibility of reducing Israel’s military presence in parts of the region, including Lebanon, Syria and Gaza.

Netanyahu Faces Election Pressure

Netanyahu’s visit to Washington comes just months before Israel’s national elections, in which he is seeking another term in office.

Recent opinion polls have reportedly shown the Prime Minister trailing his rivals. Public anger remains over his government’s failure to prevent the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, which triggered the devastating war in Gaza.

The meeting with Trump is therefore expected to carry significant political weight for Netanyahu as he seeks to strengthen his position at home while managing Israel’s security concerns and its relationship with its most powerful ally.