How Many More Christians Must Be Buried – Dachomo Cries Out Over Kaduna Killings

Prominent Nigerian clergyman, Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, has confirmed the mass burial of 27 people who were recently murdered during an unprovoked attack in Naridon village, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that Dachomo disclosed the development in a post on his 𝕏 handle.

Suspected militant members of the Fulani group had attacked the village, slaughtering about 30 unsuspecting citizens on Sunday, 26 July.

According to reports, the victims were 21 from a Catholic church and nine from the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA).

Shedding more light on the incident, Dachomo disclosed that 27 of the deceased were given mass burial on Saturday.

The clergy, who expressed sadness over the incessant gruesome murder of innocent citizens, said his “heart aches beyond words” while watching image from the burial.

He wrote, “Twenty-seven caskets stood side by side, each one carrying a life that was precious to God. Some families stood before more than one coffin because they had lost several loved ones in the same attack. Parents buried their children.

“Children buried their parents. Brothers, sisters, neighbours, and lifelong friends were all taken away by violence.

“As I looked at those coffins, I could not help but ask how many more tears must be shed before the world pays attention. How many more villages must mourn? How many more innocent Christians must be buried together before their cries are heard?

“Yesterday, Naridon Village became another place where dreams were buried alongside innocent lives. The sound of weeping replaced the laughter of families.

“The silence left behind is almost unbearable. Every coffin tells the story of a future stolen too soon.”