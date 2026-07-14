Three-Month-Old Baby, Eight Others Killed In Plateau AAttack

The Regional Chairman of the Church of Christ in Nations in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo, has said the nine people killed during an overnight attack on Kum community were members of his extended family.

Naija News reports that Dachomo disclosed this on Monday while conducting a mass burial for the victims of the attack, which occurred in Riyom Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

The cleric alleged that armed Fulani extremists carried out the assault, describing the incident as another example of the persistent attacks on communities in Plateau State.

He said the victims included his uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces, adding that the Kum community had been closely connected to his family since his childhood.

Speaking during the burial, Dachomo said members of his nuclear and extended families had repeatedly been targeted since he began drawing international attention to the killings in the state.

Dachomo said, “We are here once again to conduct another mass burial for our people, and once again, all these victims are members of my family, my own blood. And they will say there is no genocide in Plateau State.

“All these people were members of my family. Kum is my second home. When I was young, I used to come here and stay with my family.

“Even when I repented, I used to come to Kum to pray because there is a mountain here where I used to observe quiet time.”

The cleric alleged that the latest attack was connected to his public advocacy on insecurity and violence in Plateau communities.

“Now look at what the Fulani Islamic extremists have done just to target me. These people were my uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, and nieces. This is not the first time they have killed my family members,” he added.

Dachomo recalled that other members of his family had previously been killed in violent attacks.

He, however, said he had chosen to forgive those responsible for the latest killings.

“Yet they will say I am lying about genocide. But I have forgiven them. Yes, Fulani killers, I have forgiven you for this murder of my family members,” he said.

Infant Among Nine Victims

A field report submitted by Rev. Nehemiah Mutfwang stated that the victims were members of the James family.

The report was based on information gathered during a volunteer assessment of the affected community by Barnabas Tok.

Those killed were identified as Celina James, 38; Yohanna James, 21; Janet Yohanna, 18; three-month-old Jenifer Yohanna; Sele James, 18; Melody James, 16; Rito James, 10; Endurance James, eight; and Peace James, three.

The report identified Pam Yohanna as the only known survivor of the attack.

Yohanna reportedly sustained injuries during the incident and was taken to a medical facility for treatment.