Benue, Plateau Killings Disturbing, Says Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has described the latest killings in Benue and Plateau states as painful and deeply disturbing, calling for a proactive security architecture to end the recurring violence across the country.

Naija News reports that Obi, in a statement on Monday, lamented the reported killing of at least 16 people in the Otukpo-Nobi community of Benue State and the murder of nine members of the same family, including a two-month-old baby, in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The tragic news of yet another round of killings in Benue and Plateau States is both painful and deeply disturbing,” Obi said.

He added that the incidents “once again remind us that the relentless cycle of bloodshed in parts of our country has persisted for far too long.”

According to him, families in Benue, Plateau and other affected communities have endured years of fear, violence and displacement.

“For years, families in Benue, Plateau and other communities across Nigeria have lived under the constant shadow of fear, violence and displacement. Mothers have buried their children, children have become orphans overnight, farmers have abandoned their lands, and entire communities have been left devastated.

“We cannot continue to accept this tragic cycle as though it were normal. It is not,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor stressed that the protection of lives and property remained the primary responsibility of government, insisting that every Nigerian life is sacred.

“Every Nigerian life is sacred, and every life lost is one too many. These are not mere statistics; they are fathers, mothers, children, breadwinners and future leaders whose dreams have been violently cut short,” he said.

Obi urged the government to move beyond condemning attacks after they occur and instead adopt a proactive security strategy.

“The time has come to move beyond routine condemnations after every attack. Nigerians deserve a security architecture that is proactive rather than reactive, driven by intelligence, rapid response and accountability,” he said.

He also called for those behind the attacks to be brought to justice.

“Those responsible for these atrocities must be identified, arrested and prosecuted. The culture of impunity must end,” Obi stated.

The former Labour Party presidential candidate extended his condolences to the bereaved families as well as the governments and people of Benue and Plateau states.

“I pray that God grants comfort to all who mourn, healing to the injured, and strength to every community struggling to rebuild after these repeated tragedies,” he said.

Obi maintained that the killings and his call to action should not be viewed through a political lens.

“This is not about politics; it is about humanity. We must summon the collective will to secure our nation and restore hope to our people. No country can develop when its citizens live in fear, and no society can prosper when innocent blood continues to flow unchecked,” he added.