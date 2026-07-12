Otukpo Monarch Orders Herders To Leave Kingdom After Deadly Attack

The Och’Otukpo Odu, Chief John Eimonye, has ordered all herders to leave every part of Otukpo Kingdom in Benue State with immediate effect following a deadly attack on Nobi Village.

According to Daily Post, the directive came after armed men suspected to be herders reportedly invaded the community in Otukpo District on Sunday, July 12, 2026, killing several residents.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of the Otukpo District Traditional Council, Chief Udeh Adole, the monarch said the decision was taken amid worsening security concerns and repeated attacks in the area.

Eimonye said the continued presence of herders in the kingdom had become a major threat to residents’ safety and well-being.

He maintained that the directive was not driven by hatred, prejudice or an attempt to profile any ethnic group.

According to the monarch, the measure was necessary to prevent further violence, protect lives and restore peace across the affected communities.

The traditional ruler expressed concern over recurring attacks allegedly linked to armed herders and lamented what he described as the abandonment of his people in the face of persistent insecurity.

Eimonye declared that Otukpo District would not be surrendered to any group or interest under his leadership.

He said residents of the Otukpo Abakwu Kingdom remained determined to protect their ancestral land and resist any attempt to displace them.

The monarch also called on security agencies and other relevant authorities to intervene urgently and prevent further attacks.

He urged the government to strengthen security around vulnerable communities, apprehend those responsible for the killings and ensure that residents could live without fear.

The latest directive followed growing tension in Otukpo after the Nobi Village attack, which reportedly claimed several lives and heightened fears of renewed violence in the area.