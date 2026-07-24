US Condemns Killing Of Dachomo’s Family Members, Demand Justice

The United States government has condemned the killing of family members of Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo in Plateau State.

Naija News reports that the U.S. Bureau of African Affairs condemned the attack in a statement on Thursday.

The Bureau described the attack as horrific and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice.

They expressed concern over the continued violence targeting Christian communities and other vulnerable groups in Nigeria’s Middle Belt, insisting that urgent action is needed.

“The United States strongly condemns the horrific killing of members of Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo’s family in Plateau State, Nigeria. The continued violence targeting Christian communities and other vulnerable populations in Nigeria’s Middle Belt is deeply alarming,” the statement said

The mission extended its condolences to the families of the victims and others affected by the attack.

“The perpetrators must be held accountable, and urgent action is needed to strengthen security and protect Christians and other vulnerable communities,” the statement said.

The US Mission noted that the latest attack underscored the need for stronger measures to prevent recurring violence in the region.

It also recalled recent discussions with Nigerian officials on the security situation, stressing the importance of preventing similar attacks.

The United States reaffirmed its commitment to working with the Nigerian government and its partners to combat terrorism, counter violent extremism, and ensure that Christians and all Nigerians are able to live and practise their faith freely without fear of violence or persecution.