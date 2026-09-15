2027: ‘Go And Start Your Campaign’ – Ladoja Tells Oyo PDP Governorship Candidate

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has distanced himself from claims that he has a preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State.

Ladoja, a former governor of the state, made his position known on Monday when he received the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Barrister Hazeem Gbolarumi, at his palace in Ibadan.

Gbolarumi, who served as a former deputy governor of Oyo State, visited the Olubadan to seek his royal blessing and support ahead of the 2027 election.

He was accompanied by the PDP State Chairman, Professor Abdulrahman Akinoso; State Secretary, Dr Biola Olanipekun; and other leaders of the party.

Speaking during the visit, Gbolarumi said he was the first governorship candidate to visit the palace to seek the Olubadan’s blessing ahead of the election.

He said, “I am here to seek the royal blessing from the Olubadan. No one has come here. I am the first person to come here. I came here to seek your blessing so as to bless us. It is your work, sir. I must say that before Kabiesi ascended the throne, he was the one who brought PDP to Oyo State in 1998.”

Also speaking, Akinoso said the visit was important ahead of the commencement of political campaigns for the 2027 elections.

He said the party’s executives and candidates across the state had joined the delegation to seek the traditional ruler’s support before hitting the campaign trail.

“We are members of PDP in Oyo State. We have the PDP executive members and our candidates across the state here. There are some that could not make it to the palace today. We said that it is necessary for us to seek the support of the royal father before we start our campaigns. That is why we are here,” Akinoso said.

Responding, Ladoja made it clear that he had not endorsed any of the governorship candidates in the state.

The Olubadan said all the candidates should be regarded as his children, regardless of the political parties under which they would contest the election.

“I greet you all. I want you to know that all the candidates are from the same house. I have no anointed candidate. All of you are from the same house. All the gubernatorial candidates are from my house. You are children of the Olubadan,” Ladoja said.

The traditional ruler also urged the candidates and their supporters to conduct their campaigns peacefully and avoid violence.

He said political opponents could become friends in the future, warning the candidates against actions that could create lasting divisions.

“I pray that God will answer your prayers. It is God that giveth power. He makes whoever He wants to make. Go and start your campaigns peacefully. Do not involve in violence. Your enemy today can be your best friend tomorrow. My prayers are that all of you will succeed in your endeavours,” he added.