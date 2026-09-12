Ex-PDP Chairman, Bamanga Tukur Is Dead

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, has died.

The prominent businessman and one of Nigeria’s political veteran figures passed away at the age of 90, Naija News reports.

Tukur, who also served as governor of the former Gongola State, died on Saturday at his residence in Abuja after a prolonged illness.

His family confirmed his death to TRT Afrika.

The former governor was an influential figure in Nigerian politics, having served during the Second Republic before taking up other key roles in government.

He later served as Minister of Industries under the military administration of former Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

Tukur also showed interest in becoming Nigeria’s president before eventually taking a leading role in the PDP as its National Chairman. His time as PDP chairman placed him at the centre of the party’s leadership and major political developments in the country.

Tukur, who is survived by 17 children, is expected to be buried on Saturday at the palace of the Lamido of Adamawa in Yola, Adamawa State.

In other news, at least 11 people were reportedly killed following an early-morning attack on Zaranga village in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Several residents were also said to be missing after suspected Boko Haram insurgents invaded the community on Monday, opening fire and setting houses ablaze.

A resident, who spoke to Punch on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said search teams and security personnel had moved into surrounding areas to locate those still unaccounted for.

The resident said the attackers stormed Zaranga in the early hours of Monday, forcing villagers to flee for safety.

He said 11 bodies had been recovered as of the time he spoke, but expressed concern that the casualty figure could change because several residents remained missing.

“For now, 11 dead bodies have been recovered. Many people are still missing. Search teams and security personnel are in the forest searching for the missing people,” he said.

The resident added that houses were set ablaze during the assault.

Another resident of the community said the attack had claimed the lives of three members of his family. According to him, his wife and two other relatives were among the bodies recovered following the raid.