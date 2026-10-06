INEC Prints Additional PVCs For 2027 Elections

Residents of Oyo State who recently registered as voters will begin receiving their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from Friday as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) moves ahead with preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The commission said on Tuesday (today) that it has printed 77,015 PVCs for new registrants in the state.

Naija News reports that INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Oyo State, Professor Adeniran Tella, disclosed this in a statement issued in Ibadan.

According to him, INEC will distribute the cards across the state’s 351 Registration Areas and wards.

The exercise is scheduled to begin on Friday, October 9, 2026, and end on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

Tella said eligible registrants can collect their PVCs between 9:00am and 3:00pm every day, including weekends.

He said the exercise was part of the commission’s preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The statement partly read, “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Oyo State is to commence the distribution and collection of the newly printed Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs)’s first batch of 77,015 across the 351 Registration Areas/Wards to eligible registrants for a seven-day period as from Friday 9th to Thursday, 15th Oct. 2026 ahead of the preparations towards the conduct of 2027 General Elections in the State.

“The exercise is expected to take place as from 9:00am to 3:00pm daily including weekends.”

INEC urged the new registrants to take advantage of the seven-day exercise to collect their cards ahead of the 2027 elections.