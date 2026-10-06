2027: INEC Unveils Top 10 States With Voters’ Strongholds

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that Lagos State has the most registered voters in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that figures were disclosed by INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, on Tuesday during the commission’s World Press Conference in Abuja.

The event was held as part of INEC’s preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Amupitan said Lagos has 7,488,633 registered voters, followed by Kano State with 6,000,570.

He said while Kaduna State ranks third with 4,000,640 registered voters, Katsina State comes fourth with 3,876,051.

According to Amupitan, Oyo State is fifth with 3,588,111 registered voters, followed by Delta State with 3,525,988.

Rivers State also ranks with 3,000,734 registered voters, while Benue State has 3,057,225.

Ogun State occupies the ninth position with 3,037,981 registered voters, while Bauchi State ranks 10th with 3,000,047.

Meanwhile, Amupitan has confirmed that Nigeria’s National Register of Voters has risen to over 103 million.

Amupitan gave the confirmation on Monday at a One-Day Strategic Workshop for Editors, organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors in collaboration with the commission in Abuja.

He said the new figure was reached after the completion of the three-phase Continuous Voter Registration exercise and final biometric cleanup.

The INEC Chairman said the three phases of the CVR exercise produced 10,772,421 new registrations, subject to verification by the Automated Biometric Identification System.

“Following the conclusion of our three-phase Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, which captured over 10.6 million new applicants, and the completion of the public display of the Preliminary Register for claims and objections, our Voter Register Department has completed the final Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) cleanup. Nigeria’s National Register of Voters is now over 103 million,” he declared.