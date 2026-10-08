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2027: Why Seyi Makinde Will Defeat Tinubu – Ehilebo

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Governor Seyi Makinde and President Bola Tinubu
Governor Seyi Makinde and President Bola Tinubu

Key Takeaways

  • Anthony Ehilebo, media adviser to APM presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, said Makinde will defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.
  • Ehilebo wrote on his 𝕏 account on Thursday that Nigerians have seen through what he called the failures of the Tinubu administration.
  • He also claimed Makinde will beat Tinubu in Lagos, saying even the President’s presumed stronghold will not stop a Makinde victory in 2027.

The Special Adviser to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, on Media and Digital Communications, Anthony Ehilebo, has predicted that his principal will defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Ehilebo, in a post via his 𝕏 account on Thursday, said Nigerians have seen through the failures of the Tinubu administration and are not ready to vote him back into office in 2027.

He also predicted that Makinde will defeat Tinubu in Lagos despite the state being the President’s stronghold.

“There is no doubt Seyi Makinde will defeat Tinubu in the 2027 Elections thoroughly. Even in Lagos, that is Tinubu’s presumed stronghold, Makinde will defeat Tinubu.

“Nigerians have simply seen through the Failures Of The Tinubu Administration and are ready to RESET NIGERIA,” he wrote.

In other news, Makinde has appointed Hon. Felix Hassan Hyat as Director-General of the National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC) of the Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation for the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the appointment was made known in a statement on Wednesday by the Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communication to the APM candidate, Anthony Ehilebo.

The statement said Hyat, a former Minister of State for Aviation and former Kaduna State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will lead the campaign’s efforts to take the Reset Nigeria message to Nigerians and secure victory for the APM in the 2027 presidential election.

Makinde also appointed a former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Inna Ciroma, as Deputy Director-General (Administration), and Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi as Deputy Director-General (Operations).

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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