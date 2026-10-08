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2027: Kefas Speaks After Visiting Tinubu, Reveals Next Step

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By Justina Otio
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Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas
Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas

Key Takeaways

  • Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, pledged allegiance to the APC ahead of 2027 and said Taraba residents would vote President Bola Tinubu.
  • Kefas spoke on Wednesday after meeting Tinubu at the Aso Villa in Abuja, citing federal interventions in security, education, healthcare and infrastructure.
  • The governor said he visited to welcome Tinubu back from overseas vacation and condole with him over the NAF aircraft crash in Ondo State.

Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas, has pledged allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

The governor expressed confidence that residents of the state would vote for President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Kefas spoke on Wednesday shortly after meeting Tinubu at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

According to him, residents of the state have been benefiting from the federal government’s interventions in security, education, healthcare and infrastructure.

The governor said he visited the State House to welcome Tinubu back to Abuja after his overseas vacation and commiserate with him over the recent Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft crash in Ondo State.

I’m also the leader of the party in my state, so I came to welcome the President home and also to condole with him over the incident of the crash of the Nigerian Air Force plane and also the officers and men and citizens of this country that were involved in the crash,” Kefas said.

While commenting on the impact of the Tinubu administration’s achievements in the state, Kefas said the numerous programmes have strengthened the people’s confidence in the president.

You can see that I’m on the ground; we’re in charge. All the intervention, all the support from the president, the people are feeling it, from security to free education to the healthcare system to infrastructure.

“So, the people have no doubt, and they’ve given all the assurance that Mr President is reaching out to them through me, and for that reason, they are going to vote for Mr. President. Taraba state is for APC 100 percent,” he said.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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